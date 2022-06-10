Sri Lanka recalls Rajapaksa for Australia ODIs

Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the Sri Lanka one-day squad on Friday for the five-match home series against Australia beginning next week.The 30-year-old announced his shock retirement in January before retracting it a week later and was ignored for Sri Lanka's subsequent tour of India on fitness grounds.He returned to Sri Lanka's T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also named in the 21-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka.Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series with the third and final match scheduled in Kandy on Saturday.Rajapaksa had last played an ODI for Sri Lanka against South Africa in Colombo in September last year before announcing his retirement from international cricket. Sri Lanka had last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe in January this year, winning the series 2-1.