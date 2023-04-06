Relief for Punjab Kings, as scans reveals no elbow fracture for Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday were dealt with a major blow after their star batsman, Bhanuka Rajapaska, had to retire in the ninth over of their innings after suffering a huge blow to his elbow. Even though Punjab did win the match against Rajasthan by six wickets but the talking point was Rajapaksa’s injury that had shaken the batter.

Now Rajapaksa after suffering a major blow has gone for an X-ray scan and the result of which seems to be positive as the batter gave updates on his X-ray scan. After going through the scan, the batter took to twitter, and, announced that he was cleared of any broken bones or fractures. Taking to Twitter, the batter wrote, “So happy for the win @PunjabKingsIPL! Thank you all for checking up on me. The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures! 🙏Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine. While Prabhsimran Singh sent PBKS off to a flier, Dhawan played a support role. PBKS captain looked to free his hands later as Rajapaksa joined him in the middle. Meanwhile, Dhawan hit one ball from RR bowler Ravi Ashwin straight towards Rajapaksa at the non-strikers' end as the ball hit on his arm. Rajapaksa was immediately seen in pain and he walked walk retired hurt. The Sri Lankan player faced only one ball in the match and scored one run on that.