Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 21

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Sri Lanka enter the match after a 10-wicket loss to South Africa on October 17 in Colombo. The team is seventh in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -1.564 from five matches. Bangladesh are sixth with two points and a net run rate of -0.676 after five matches. They come into the match after a 10-wicket defeat against Australia on October 16 in Visakhapatnam. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming is available on JioHotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women’s World Cup 2025 – Live Streaming & TV Details

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Time: 3 PM IST

3 PM IST Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live TV in India: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match 21 Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera