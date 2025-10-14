Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's SL-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 15

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.Sri Lanka are yet to register a win in the tournament and have only one point from their washed-out game against Australia. New Zealand claimed their first victory after beating Bangladesh in Guwahati. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Streaming Info