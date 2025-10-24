Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 25

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming Details: Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in match 25 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, October 24, 2025. Both teams have been eliminated from semifinal contention. Sri Lanka’s campaign has been disappointing. They have played six matches, winning just once. Two of their games were washed out. They lost to India, England and South Africa. The team sits sixth in the points table with four points. Pakistan is yet to register a win in the tournament. They have two points from six matches and are placed last in the standings. The team will look to end their campaign on a positive note.

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Match Live Streaming Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Match 25 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Hashitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Pakistan Probable XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal