Stands Named After Sharad Pawar, Ajit Wadekar & Rohit Sharma Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Videos)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled the Sharad Pawar and Rohit Sharma Stands at the Wankhede Stadium on May 16. Today, MCA is formally inaugurating four new spaces at the Wankhede Stadium: the Sharad Pawar Stand, the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of former MCA President Amol Kale. Initially, this inauguration was scheduled for May 13, but due to the India-Pakistan tension, it was rescheduled for May 16. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Sharad Pawar stand at the stadium in Mumbai.

NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Indian ODI men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and his family inaugurated the Rohit Sharma stand.

CM Fadnavis unveiled the Ajit Wadekar stand.

Addressing the event, cricketer Rohit Sharma shared his happiness and said, "What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this... For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game... I cannot express it in words... This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."

He further added, "It will be a surreal feeling on 21st when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling. It'll even get special while representing the country whenever that happens. India plays whichever team here, which will make it even more special. I am grateful to have this big honour in front of so many people, especially my family, my mom and dad, my brother, his wife, and my wife, who is also present here. I'm so grateful for whatever they sacrificed for me... I also thank my special team, Mumbai Indians..."

Addressing the event, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Mumbai Cricket Association has taken an excellent decision. We are celebrating those who made us proud. The work he (Sharad Pawar) has done for the development of cricket as the President of BCCI, as the President of MCA, certainly has made a huge contribution to the stage on which we get to see cricket today and therefore, giving his name to the stand here is a very right decision that the MCA has taken. I congratulate him for that."

At the 86th Annual General Meeting of MCA, it decided to name the stands after Rohit, Wadekar, and Pawar. Rohit, who guided India to the T20 World Cup championship in the USA and West Indies last year and the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE in February and March, will have his name attached to the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand.

The Grand Stand Level 4 will be called the Ajit Wadekar Stand in honour of the former captain of India, who led his country to their first Test series wins in 1971 against England and the West Indies. The noteworthy victories abroad that signalled a sea change in Indian cricket's international career. Between 1966 and 1974, Wadekar played 37 Test matches and two One Day Internationals for India. He participated in 237 first-class games. His impact on Indian cricket is still renowned. At the age of 77, he died in August 2018.

Since the Pawar, who is considered the MCA's "mentor," served as the MCA president from 2001 to 2013 and again from 2013 to 2016, when the association hosted the 2011 World Cup final at the renovated Wankhede Stadium, the Grand Stand Level 3 will be known as the Sharad Pawar Stand.