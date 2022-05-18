Star New Zealand wicketkeeper Katey Martin announces retirement

New Zealand Women's wicketkeeper-bat Katey Martin called time on her international and domestic career spanning 21 years, on Wednesday. The 37-year-old featured in 103 ODIs, 95 T20Is and one Test, scoring 2838 runs across three formats. Martin made her international debut in what turned out to be her only Test, against India in 2003."It's been an incredible experience. To all my team-mates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I've met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable," Martin said.

"Cricket really has given me my life - from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch, to traveling the world as a White Fern and representing my country - it's been a dream come true. "Martin did feature in this year’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand and had all but made her decision to quit the game after the White Ferns failed to qualify for the semifinals. “I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional. I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today. Talking about her future, Martin said: “I'm passionate about leaving the game in a better place and would be very keen to help coach and develop our next generation of keepers. It's definitely somewhere I feel I can give back to a game that has given me so much."

