Women's CWC: Have done lot of work on playing spin, says NZ's Amelia Kerr

New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr praised fellow Kiwi players Katey Martin and Amy Satterthwaite for scoring forty plus runs as hosts put the score of 260 on board against India in the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Thursday here at Seddon Park, New Zealand.

"I would've liked to kick on and get a bit more, nice to bat with Amy, the way batted she was class and the way Katey Martin finished at the end, hopefully, we can go and defend that score of 260. I have done a lot of work on playing spin this winter, at the moment it seems to be going well but it's not always like that," said Amelia Kerr after the first innings.

Kerr believes that her team can defend the score with a great bowling attack, she also added that they wanted to put in 270-plus runs but team India's great bowler Pooja Vastrakar restricted hosts to 260/9 while she claimed four wickets.

"It's a pretty good batting wicket, under lights hoping for it to grip a bit more and for some hold. Looking forward to going out there and having a bowl. We would have liked 270-plus, but we have got 260, our job as a bowling and fielding unit is to go and defend that. With the team we have, we are very capable of that," she added.

Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets as India restricted New Zealand to 260/9 in the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at Seddon Park.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players.

( With inputs from ANI )

