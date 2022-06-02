Stuart Law likely to be named Bangladesh U19 coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is all set to appoint Stuart Law as their next Under-19 head coach as per a Cricbuzz report. The post went vacant following the departure of Naved Newaz as he opted to join the Sri Lankan national set-up after completing more than four years in Bangladesh.

Law was at the helm of the Bangladesh national team during the 2011-2012 season and under his guidance, Bangladesh played their first-ever Asia Cup final in 2012, eventually losing it to Pakistan.Law's last international assignment was with Afghanistan when he joined them as head coach on an interim basis during the tour of Bangladesh in March. Meanwhile, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer is also expected to join the Under-19 set-up as batting coach. Jaffer worked as the senior team's batting consultant for few months in 2019.