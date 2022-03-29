Afghanistan appoint Graham Thorpe as head coach

Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of the Afghanistan men's team, following his departure from the England Test set-up in the wake of this winter's Ashes. Stuart Law, the former Bangladesh, West Indies and Middlesex coach, had been in charge of the national set-up in an interim capacity. Afghanistan Cricket Board appointed Law after Lance Klusener opted to not renew his contract which ended on December 31.

Klusener held the position for over two years after the 2019 World Cup. Thorpe, who featured in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs, stepped down as England's batting coach after a disastrous Ashes series in Australia. Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Ireland for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in July which will be Thorpe's first assignment with the team. They will then feature in the Asia Cup in September before the T20 World Cup in Australia. "The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position," the board said in a press release.

