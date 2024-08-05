Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away At 55

The former England cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe, one of the finest Test batters of his generation, has died at the age of 55. The left-hand batsman played a total of 182 games for England across Tests and ODIs. . Thorpe also served as the batting coach of England's senior men's team. He started his career in fine fashion with an Ashes century on debut in 1993 at Trent Bridge. He scored 16 centuries and amassed 6,744 runs in Tests while making 2,380 runs in ODIs. A great at the county level too, Thorpe scored 21,937 runs for Surrey in First Class cricket, with 49 centuries to his name and an average of 45.04.

Oli Slipper, the Chair of Surrey Cricket Club offered his tributes to the swashbuckling batter: "Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions. He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed."

In their statement, ECB said: "More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game."Thorpe joined the ECB in 2010 as lead batting coach, and went on to work as assistant coach to Chris Silverwood with England Men. He was among a number of the team management to depart in the wake of the 2021-22 Ashes.He had been due to take charge of Afghanistan, after being appointed in March 2022, but was unable to fulfil the role.



