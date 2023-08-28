Sunil Gavaskar joins 'Midwicket Stories' as principal advisor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has joined 'Midwicket Stories' as principal advisor.

Also known by the nicknames 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', Gavaskar is among the greatest Indian cricketers to have graced the gentleman's game.

While speaking to mediapersons, Gavaskar talked about the concept behind 'Mid Wicket' stories and what one can expect from it.

"The concept of 'Midwicket Stories' is where former players come together and talk about their time, talk about things that happened during their time. There is an anchor who asks the question. The whole idea is that at that particular point of time there was not the kind of availability of putting those stories south like it is there today in the public media. Therefore I think it's an idea where the audience gets to hear what transpired and what happened there on the field and off the field. It is an entertaining thing because I have been part of two events one in Sydney with Allan Border. Earlier this year in March with Viv Richards," Gavaskar said while speaking to mediapersons.

Gavaskar is a distinguished member of India's maiden World Cup winning squad of 1983, Gavaskar once held the record for scoring the most centuries in Tests. The Mumbaikar, who scored more than 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket, brought down the curtains to his career with 45 half-centuries and 34 centuries to his name.

In March 1987, Gavaskar became the first cricketer to reach 10,000 Test runs, a milestone that nobody dared imagine, far less aspired to reach, at the time. By the time the legend hung his cricket boots and strode into the cricketing sunset, the 'Little Master' had a staggering 10,122 runs against him.

The number is dizzying in cricketing parlance, even more so when one considers that they were made on some of most hostile of surfaces against the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Goberts, Joel Garner, Jeff Thimpson and Denis Lillee, to name a few.

Sunny held onto to his record for the most number of Test hundreds for a fairly long time. Representing India in 125 Test matches, Gavaskar scored 34 Test centuries.

