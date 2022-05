Supernovas registered a convincing win in the opening encounter, of the Women's T20 challenge against Trailblazers. Batting first, they put on the highest-ever total in the history of the event. Trailblazers were right in the chase up until the 7-over mark. It was a good pitch, the ball was coming on nicely, and Mandhana had got them off to a flier. But things just fell apart quite spectacularly after her dismissal as Pooja Vastrakar bowled a sensational spell to finish with figures of 4/12.