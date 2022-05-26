Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to bowl against Trailblazers

Velocity have won the toss and have opted to field against Trailblazers. Trailbrazers were beaten by the Supernovas quite convincingly in the first game of the series. They are the only team yet to open their account and their net run rate isn't that impressive either.

The top teams will face of in the final of the tournament, and given the Trailbrazers' NRR, it's unlikely they'll make it through even if they win tonight.

The Trailblazers won the 2020 edition of the tournament when it was played in Sharjah by defeating the Supernovas by 16 runs in the final.The Trailblazers have one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament, but they suffered an astonishing collapse in the first match and would like to make amends for it tonight when the stakes are high. However, it won’t be easy against the likes of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Kate Cross. In the batting as well, Velocity have in-form batters in Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt, who both scored 51 against Supernovas.

