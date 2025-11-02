Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Australia in 3rd T20I; Arshdeep Singh in India’s Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match: India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third T20 International against Australia at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2. The match is part of the ongoing India tour of Australia 2025. India will look to recover after a heavy defeat in the second match at Melbourne. Abhishek Sharma’s 68 was the only positive in an otherwise disappointing batting display against Josh Hazlewood’s accurate bowling. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will aim to maintain its winning run and take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series.

Australia made one change as Sean Abbott replaced Josh Hazlewood. India made three changes with Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar coming into the playing XI.

Marsh said the surface looked excellent for batting and added that his side would look to get off to a strong start and post a big total.

Suryakumar said the team chose to bowl first because the pitch is expected to help batters more in the second innings.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.