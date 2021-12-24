Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for remainder of BBL 2021-22

Sydney Sixers have signed ace Pakistan leg spinner for the remainder of the 2021-22 Big Bash League season. Shadab, who has 197 wickets from 175 T20s at an economy of 7.18, was in excellent form at the T20 World Cup recently, claiming nine wickets from six games in Pakistan's impressive run to the semifinals. The 23-year-old is also an able batter and has been used in pinch-hitting roles at the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab inclusion is a timely addition for the injury-hit Sixers, who have lost offspinner Ben Manenti to a season-ending neck injury while frontliner Steve O'Keefe is currently on the sidelines with a calf strain. They have also been left depleted in the pace ranks with English import Tom Curran returning home due to a back injury while compatriot Chris Jordan's five-match stint has come to an end. In better news, former Australia Test seamer Jackson Bird is expected to return soon and make his BBL season debut as he recovers from an Achilles injury. "We welcome Shadab's skills in all three facets of the game and can't wait to see him get an opportunity in coming matches," Sixers coach Greg Shipperd said.Shadab is the fifth Pakistani to play the BBL this season after Haris Rauf, Syed Faridoun, Ahmad Daniyal and Muhammad Husnain.