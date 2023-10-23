Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed's cameo lifts Pakistan to 282, after initial hiccup

Iftikhar and Shadab unleashed fireworks in the final overs propelling Pakistan to 282-7 after Babar and Abdullah's composed half-centuries. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed made 40 each down the order to take the score past 280.Noor Ahmad was the most successful Afghan bowler with figures of 3/49 while Naveen-ul-Haq chipped in with 2/52.For Afghanistan, spinners bowled superbly with Noor Ahmad picking up three wickets.

However, surprisingly top draw Rashid Khan went wicketless today against Pakistan. Naveen bagged two wickets in the final over. Babar's side has got decent runs on the board but could have done better.Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a good start after they won the toss and opted to bat.

The pair added 56 runs for the open wicket before Azmatullah Omarzai provided Afghanistan with the first blow as he removed Imam for 12(22). Babar Azam and Shafique then kept things ticking forward before Noor Ahmad broke the 104-run stand between the duo. Shafique was trapped LBW for 58(75).After enduring tough defeats in their previous two encounters, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to return to winning ways. Afghanistan too head into the contest on the back of a 149-run mauling against New Zealand and will be looking for their second win in the tournament.