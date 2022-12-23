Sydney Thunder terminate Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract with immediate effect

Sydney Thunder have terminated Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's Big Bash League contract effective immediately after a disciplinary complaint resulted in an investigation by Cricket Australia. The complaint was about an incident that happened last Thursday and resulted in a hearing with Cricket Australia's Conduct Commissioner.Four games into the 2022-23 season, the Thunder opted to immediately sever ties with Farooqi after the hearing and in a statement, said "all impacted parties have been offered support".

The Thunder are yet to decide whether to replace Farooqi, who had not previously appeared in the BBL.Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said: "The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated."Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident.""Sydney Thunder have terminated the contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, following a hearing held by Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commissioner," the Friday afternoon release read."Following the Commissioner's ruling, Sydney Thunder took the extra step of terminating the contract."The club received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday and referred the matter to Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit for investigation." The western Sydney-based club signed the left-arm seamer after he impressed for his country in the recent T20 World Cup.

