T20 World Cup 2022: Prep begins at MCG for India Pakistan clash

Preparations have started at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan, which will take place next month.

India will kick off its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022. It will not only start the World Cup campaign of both nations but also will be the first clash to be hosted by the stadium during the global cricketing event.

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) took to social media to share pictures of some work going on at the field. Vehicles and machines were being used to work on the playing field. So far this year, fans have been treated to three big clashes between two Asian giants, one in women’s cricket and two in men’s cricket.