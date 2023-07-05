"Australia does not tolerate hate speech, violence...": High Commission spokesperson on Khalistani extremists in country

Canberra [Australia], July 5 : In light of the attacks by Khalistani extremists in Australia, the Australian High Commission Spokesperson said that the country does not tolerate hate speech or violence.

"The Australian Government takes seriously our obligations under the Vienna Conventions to ensure the security of diplomatic and consular missions and their staff in Australia," the official spokesperson of Australian High Commission said.

The High Commissioner of India in Australia Manpreet Vohra and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Sushil Kumar were being threatened by Khalistan extremists, according to The Australia Today.

"Any threat to accredited officials residing in Australia will be investigated, and if necessary actions taken. Australia is a tolerant, multicultural nation and does not tolerate hate speech, violence or threats of violence," the Australian High Commission Spokesperson added.

Earlier, a poster was also circulated on social media which had pictures of both diplomats and the text reads "Faces of Shaheed Nijjar's killers in Australia."

According to The Australia Today, they saw social media posts by Australia-based Khalistan supporters which were calling for "decisive action" against these diplomats, which stands to physically harm them.

On the night of July 3, Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also firebombed by Khalistani extremists.

The incident has been strongly condemned by the US the reported vandalism and attempted arson by pro-Khalistan supporters against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, The Australia Today reported.

Earlier, on June 3, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, said that India has requested partner countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis as these radical extremist ideologies are not good for their relationship.

The EAM's remarks came after the reports of posters being circulated in Canada informing pro-Khalistan residents of a rally. These posters caused concerns for the Indian government as it threatened the ambassador and consulate general in Toronto.

