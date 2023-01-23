Washim: Government school in Ganeshpur village has only one student in last two years

Kishore Mankar, a teacher at a Zila Parishad Primary School in the Maharashtra village of Ganeshpur, says that the school has only had one student for the past two years. He went on to say that Ganeshpur has only 150 residents and is located 22 kilometres from Washim District.

Maharashtra | A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district runs only for one student



Kishore Mankar said that he has taught at this school for the past two years. "I'm the only teacher in school," said Kishore Mankar, a school teacher who has been showing up every day on his bike for two years to teach just one student. "There has been only one teacher in the school for the last two years. I have been teaching during this period," Mankar added.

"From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., I follow all the rules and regulations, including singing the national anthem." "Other facilities being provided for the student by the government are also being fulfilled," Mankar stated.

"I am teaching all the subjects myself," he added.