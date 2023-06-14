Tamil Nadu Premier League: Salem Spartans skipper Abhishek Tanwar concedes 18 runs in one delivery

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans on Tuesday witnessed something really bizarre as the Spartans skipper Abhishek Tanwar conceded a total of 18 runs on the final delivery of the innings.

In the final over of the innings, with the scoreboard reading 19.5 overs, Tanwar delivered a no-ball, which gave an extra run to the opposition. The next delivery was smashed by R Sanjay Yadav for a massive six over deep midwicket, but it turned out that Abhishek had overstepped again!

Sanjay took two runs on the next delivery, but extras once again boosted his team's total as it was yet another no-ball by Tanwar, making it 11 runs without a legal delivery being bowled.

The next delivery bowled by Tanwar was a wide, making it 12 runs without bowling a legal delivery.

Tanwar's next attempt was a yorker-length delivery and finally, a legal delivery. But Sanjay hit a six over the deep-midwicket region, to make it 18 in one delivery!

The skipper gave away 26 runs in the final over and CSG finished at 217/5 in their 20 overs. Opener Pradosh Ranjan Paul (88 in 55 balls with 12 fours and a six) and skipper Narayan Jagadeesan (35 in 27 balls with four boundaries and a six) gave a good start to their side with a 91-run opening stand and Sanjay's 31* in 12 balls in death overs helped CSG reach a huge total.

Tanwar gave away 44 runs in his four overs and took a wicket. His economy rate was 11.00. Akash Sumra (0/42) was another bowler who leaked runs at an economy rate of 14.

The extras conceded by Tanwar proved to be costly as the Spartans felt the scoreboard pressure heavy. They were restricted to 165/9 in their 20 overs and lost the game by 52 runs. Muhammed Adnan Khan top-scored with an explosive 47* off 15 balls for Spartans, consisting of a four and six sixes.

Rocky Bhasker (2/13) and Baba Aparajith (2/28) were among the pick of the bowlers for CSG.

The TNPL season 2023 is being held from June 12 to July 12.

TNPL is a domestic state T20 league which was formed in 2016 by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). A total of eight teams representing different regions of the state play in the league, namely Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings (Coimbatore), Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy, Tiruppur Tamizhans, Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings.

CSG are the current champions and they are the most successful team with four titles.

The league has seen participation from Team India/Indian Premier League stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Dinesh Karthik/Subramanium Badrinath over the years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor