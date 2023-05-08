Tamim issues fresh challenge to Bangladesh ahead of World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has issued a challenge to his players by declaring spots are still up for grabs in his side for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

The Asian side has already qualified for this year's 50-over showcase and get the chance to hone their skills further during the upcoming series against Ireland and Afghstan.

Bangladesh's first assignment is three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Ireland this week and the Tigers will be without a host of key players for the trio of games in Chelmsford.

Key pacer Taskin Ahmed is sidelined through injury and experienced batter Mahmud Ullah is being rested, with a host of fringe players being trialled ahead of the World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India later in the year.

Tamim knows competition for places is healthy among his squad and said there was still plenty to play out before Bangladesh chooses their squad for the World Cup.

"There are no particular spots that, I can guarantee, are already fixed. We will play this series and then the next one in different conditions and the best possible team will go (to the World Cup). For now, whoever has gotten the opportunity has done well, for instance, Towhid Hridoy. It's too early to comment but the one series he played in, he has done exceptionally well, " Tamim boldly declared.

Bangladesh's form during the Super League has been superior to that of Ireland, with Tamim's charges sitting fourth in the standings courtesy of 13 victories from the 21 ODI matches they have contested.

They can rise above England and India and finish as high as second on the standings with a clean sweep over Ireland, but Tamim knows the European side will be challenging to beat in conditions they will be more accustomed to.

"I don't want to use the word favourites a lot," Tamim noted.

"We came here to play good cricket and win games but in cricket, you can't say anything beforehand in terms of what will happen. They are a good team in these conditions and they are quite familiar with the conditions. We hope that it will be a good and competitive series, " added Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh squad to play Ireland: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Schedule:

9 May: 1st ODI, Chelmsford

12 May: 2nd ODI, Chelmsford

14 May: 3rd ODI, Chelmsford.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor