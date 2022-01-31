This is exactly why we need more Test cricket: Ferling calls for more women's Test matches

Canberra, Jan 31 Australia pacer Holly Ferling has called for more Test matches to be organised in women's cricket. Since the one-off Test in the women's Ashes at the Manuka Oval ended in a thrilling draw on Sunday, the chatter around having more women's Test matches has increased, especially with no matches in the longest format of the game on schedule in women's cricket.

"This is exactly why we need more Test cricket, why we need more long-form cricket, everyone's asking for it, the public are now asking for it. Obviously shorter formats of the game are really important for the women's game, but I would love to see that for every series that comes to Australian shores, we've got a Test in there with every opposition," said Holly on SEN's Pat and Heals show.

"It's exciting, the girls absolutely love it, the Baggy Green is the ultimate, and we're starting to see these incredible contests emerge," added Holly, who played three Tests while making 34 international appearances for Australia.

Holly was on 7cricket's commentary team for the one-off women's Ashes Test and expressed her emotions while calling the action on-field. "You couldn't script it, it was unbelievable, I'm still speechless, having been at the ground the whole time, for the three outcomes to still be possible on the second last ball of the day and you only lose the one for the last ball of the day with England playing for the draw, it was incredible."

England, chasing 248, were well on course to chase the score set by Australia but lost six wickets sensationally for 27 runs. Eventually, the last batting pair of Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross survived the remaining 13 balls to force a thrilling draw.

"I think both teams did especially well to put their teams in a position to win, particularly England, but the Aussies hung on. It was stressful, it was exciting, I think everyone was so hyped up on emotion," concluded Holly, 26.

Australia are leading the ongoing edition of the women's Ashes 6-4. They need to win just one of the three ODIs, starting from February 3, in order to retain the women's Ashes on home soil.

