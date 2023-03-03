This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do: Ravi Shastri on India's loss at Indore

New Delhi, March 3 Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Rohit Sharma & Co for their nine-wicket loss to Australia in the third Test at Indore, pointing out that the defeat came due to a little bit of complacency and overconfidence.

On Day One of the Test, India lost seven wickets in the first session after electing to bat first, as Matthew Kuhnemann ran through to pick his maiden five-wicket haul as they were bowled out for meagre 109.

After Australia took an 88-run lead, India were bowled out for 163 in the second innings. Barring top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara's 59, none of the batters stepped up as Nathan Lyon took an eight-wicket haul to give Australia a target of 76, which they chased down in 18.5 overs on Friday.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down. I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," said Shastri on air after the match ended.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden thought players in the Indian team were playing for their positions in the side. "Change of team too. K.L. Rahul dropped. Some of those things can be a bit destabilising, players playing for their spots and their opportunities can create a different mindset.

Hayden was also appreciative of opener Travis Head, who made 49 not out in a chase of 76 for Australia. "It's incredible what happens when you show that attitude and intent. That adjustment in the mindset and within two overs (there are) 20 runs (and) bang. This was really, really good batting."

"This can be said about Travis Head. He was left out of the first Test but came out with a fire in the belly from the second Test, something Austral are known for. Punching above our weight, despite the conditions."

"What a good player Travis Head is. He is becoming one of the real forces in world cricket. A remarkable turnaround in momentum. Great fight and they have shown what they can do. Australia was knocked out in Delhi...like Lazarus, now they've emerged."

Shastri felt Australia's resounding victory in Indore could be just the confidence boost the team needs ahead of the final Test of the series in Ahmedabad starting from March 9. "There will be a sense of belief in that dressing room with one Test to go."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor