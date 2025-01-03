Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has praised Rohit Sharma for his decision to step aside from the playing XI in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. Pathan called the move “selfless” and said it reflected Rohit’s focus on the team’s needs.

Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan back #RohitSharma’s decision to rest, with #ShubmanGill playing the Sydney Test of #BorderGavaskarTrophy 🤔#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 1 | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/ztqnbZ0pQs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2025

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said, "Rohit Sharma realized that his batting wasn’t working, and a player can tell when he's not in the right frame of mind to fight. In such situations, it's better to step aside, and that's exactly what he decided to do. He also considered the team and thought that Shubman Gill, who had been in better form, should be given the opportunity to play, while he, as captain, would sit out. Not every player would make such a decision, and it's not something you often see."

Read Also | Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in IND vs AUS 5th Test at SCG?

“This was a completely selfless choice. What Rohit Sharma did today is something no other captain might do. It can only happen when you are secure, and Rohit Sharma is a very secure player," he added.

Rohit struggled throughout the series and scored only 31 runs in five innings across three matches. His captaincy also faced criticism as India lost two matches and drew another due to rain. Speculation about his place in the playing XI grew before the final Test, and Jasprit Bumrah was named captain for the match.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna replaced Rohit Sharma and Akash Deep in the lineup. The top order struggled as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were dismissed early, leaving the team at 72-4.