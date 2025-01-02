"Those are just reports, that's not the truth": Gautam Gambhir opens up on Team India dressing room leaks

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday opened up on the dressing room leaks which surfaced on the internet earlier and said that those were just "reports" and not the truth.

As per media reports, after the completion of the Melbourne Test, team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was not too happy with the performance of the players in the fourth Test and let them know so.

Team India has been struggling in Australia, particularly in the batting department with the two mega stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failing to live up to their reputation. There have been widespread calls from fans for both stars to contemplate their future with the Indian team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gambhir broke the silence on the reports and said that there were some honest words inside the dressing room. He weighs in, calling "honesty" "extremely important" for the team to achieve great things.

"Those are just reports, that's not the truth and I don't think so I need to answer to any reports, to be honest. And there are some honest words. That's all I can say. And honesty is very important. Honesty is extremely important if you want to probably go on and achieve some great things," Gambhir said ahead of the Sydney Test.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor