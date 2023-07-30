"Those five sixes changed my life....": KKR star Rinku Singh reflects on IPL knock against GT

Puducherry [India], July 30 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting star Rinku Singh, who shot to fame by smashing Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over during a 200-plus run-chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, said that his life has changed after pulling off that remarkable feat and he looks forward to representing Team India in the Asian Games, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic Twitter handle, Rinku talked about his five sixes against Dayal and his inclusion into the Asian Games cricket squad for Team India.

"Those five sixes have changed my life. Earlier, people used to recognize me but not as much. They have started recognising me way more after those five sixes. It feels really good. It is tough to go out alone, so I go out rarely," said Rinku in the video.

https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1685516332240875520

Rinku recalled that when he saw his name in the Asian Games squad, he got really emotional.

"When I saw my name, I got emotional. I was working hard for this only. I felt really happy. I saw it in the news, sent by my friends. I was laying on my bed. My parents and relatives were happy because they wanted me to play for India. They started dancing. I have worked hard in the KKR academy. Abhishek sir has helped me. All my hard work has paid off," he added.

Rinku said that he is excited to represent India in Asian Games.

"If I get A chance, I want to do well so that we win the gold medal," he added.

On being called 'Lord' by his fans, Rinku said that he feels good about being called that.

"My fans have supported me a lot. Just keep supporting me and I will keep scoring runs," he concluded.

Rinku came into the limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes at the beginning of the season against Gujarat Titans. He won many close matches for his team. In 14 matches, Rinku has smashed 474 runs with a high average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. He has played an unbeaten 67* as his best knock in the season. He scored four half-centuries in the season.

Rinku also has a brilliant domestic cricket record for his state, Uttar Pradesh. In 42 first-class matches, he has scored 3,007 runs at an average of 57.82, with seven centuries and 19 fifties in 63 innings. His best score is 163*. In 54 List A matches, he has scored 1,818 runs at an average of 50.50. He has scored one century and 17 fifties in 49 innings with the best score of 104.

He has also played 89 T20s, scoring 1,768 runs at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of over 140. He has scored 10 fifties in 81 innings, with the best score of 79.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

