Tim David and Varun Chakravarthy’s Hilarious Standoff Leaves Everyone Laughing During IND vs AUS 2nd T20

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A light-hearted moment between India spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Australia batter Tim David brought laughter during the second T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31, 2025. The incident occurred when Chakravarthy was about to bowl to David. Just as the spinner began his delivery stride, the Australian batter stepped away from the crease to settle himself. In response, Chakravarthy also stopped mid-way, leading to a brief pause that turned into a playful standoff. Players from both sides smiled at the exchange, and India captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen laughing near the circle.

Varun Chakaravarthy v Tim David were playing some serious mind games 🧠 #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/uuUPTSqwDD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

Australia clinched a comfortable four-wicket win to level the series. Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with a quick 46 off 26 balls. Chasing 126, Australia reached the target in 13.2 overs with 40 balls to spare. Earlier, India opted to bat first but were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs after another batting collapse. Opener Abhishek Sharma fought hard with a 68 off 37 balls. He received support from all-rounder Harshit Rana, who made 35 off 33 deliveries. The pair added 56 runs for the sixth wicket after India slipped to 49 for five in the eighth over.

Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 3 for 13 from four overs. His early breakthroughs set the tone for India’s downfall. For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each, but Marsh’s aggressive knock ensured Australia’s win with ease.

India: 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3/13)

Australia: 126 for 6 in 13.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 46; Varun Chakravarthy 2/23, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26)