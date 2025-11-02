Tim David, Marcus Stoinis Power Australia to 186/6 in 3rd T20I vs India in Hobart

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Explosive half-centuries from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis lifted Australia to 186 for six in 20 overs against India in the third T20 International at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Innings Break!



Three wickets for Arshdeep Singh, two for Varun Chakaravarthy and one for Shivam Dube as Australia post a total of 186/6 on the board.#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned!



Scorecard - https://t.co/7lGDijSY0L#TeamIndia#AUSvIND#3rdT20Ipic.twitter.com/LJbro5UFlE — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field first. The hosts had a shaky start as opener Travis Head fell for six on the fourth ball of the innings to Arshdeep Singh. Josh Inglis followed soon after, dismissed for one, leaving Australia struggling at 14 for two.

Tim David and captain Mitchell Marsh tried to steady the innings before Varun Chakravarthy struck twice in consecutive deliveries, removing Marsh for 11 and Mitchell Owen for a duck.

David led the recovery with an attacking 74 off 38 balls that included eight fours and five sixes. After his dismissal in the 13th over, Marcus Stoinis took charge, smashing 64 runs off 39 balls. Matthew Short added an unbeaten 26 from 15 deliveries to take Australia past 180.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler with figures of three for 35 in four overs, while Chakravarthy picked up two for 33. Shivam Dube claimed one wicket for 43 runs.

Scorecard: Australia 186/6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3/35) vs India