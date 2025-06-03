Today’s Google Googly: Which Indian Cricketer Scored a Century On His ODI Debut? Find the Correct Answer Here

KL Rahul is the only Indian cricketer to score a century on his ODI debut, which he achieved against Zimbabwe on June 11, 2016, at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for only 168 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker of the match, conceding just 28 runs and taking four wickets.

KL Rahul opened with Karun Nair, who was dismissed early, but Rahul's innings helped the Men in Blue win the game. Rahul and Ambati Rayudu built a solid partnership that led India to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe. Rahul scored a century off 115 balls and helped India chase down the target with 45 balls to spare.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Final: Joy for one, heartbreak for another; Punjab Kings and Royal Challegers Bengaluru hope to end first title wait

KL Rahul's century on his ODI debut made history in Indian cricket. Since then, no other Indian cricketer has scored a century in their debut match. Many great cricketers in the past have made their ODI debuts, but none have scored a century in their first game.

Meanwhile, South African opening batsman Matthew Breetzke recently scored a century on his debut match. Breetzke became the fourth player for South Africa to achieve this feat.

When it comes to the most runs in ODIs, legend Sachin Tendulkar still tops the list with 18,426 runs in 463 matches. After Sachin, Sri Lankan veteran Kumar Sangakkara scored 14,234 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 14,810 runs.