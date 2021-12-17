Tom Curran ruled out of Big Bash League due to back injury

Sydney Sixers fast bowler Tom Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of the BBL 2021-22 after suffering a troublesome hotspot in his back and is set to return to the UK immediately for his rehabilitation. The defending champions will also miss the services of spinners Ben Manenti and Steve O'Keefe due to injuries.Curran, who has taken six wickets in four matches this edition, was expected to play a crucial role in the Sixers' pace attack alongside his English team-mate Chris Jordan.

He was the team's leading wicket-taker in the 2019-2020 title-winning campaign and chipped in with the bat in the middle order before missing last season's BBL because of the difficulty in travel and the need to quarantine. "We pride ourselves on being a club and a team that embraces challenges but to lose players of the calibre of Tom and Ben, and to have SOK on the sidelines, would be a challenge for any team and those guys aren't simply replaced," captain Moises Henriques said. "On and off the field, all three of those guys play a massive role for us and their presence around the team and skills on the field will be missed by everybody in the group. But for us, we always look to have 18-match ready players in our squad and we see it as an opportunity for others within our group. Sixers, who are on top of the table after three wins from four matches, will seek injury replacement player options in coming days.