Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers All-Rounder Tom Curran Banned for 4 BBL Games

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match suspension following an altercation with an umpire ahead of the team's clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on December 11.

The altercation occurred when Curran was attempting a practice run-up on the match pitch during warm-ups. The fourth umpire in Launceston stopped him, leading to a disagreement. Despite being told to stay off the pitch, Curran moved to the opposite end and tried another run-up, prompting intervention from the umpire.

In response to the incident, the BBL stated, "The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch. Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

The BBL charged Curran under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct, citing "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee, or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match." Despite contesting the charge, Curran was found guilty, resulting in a four-match suspension.

Sydney Sixers, however, have chosen to appeal the ban, asserting that Curran did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official. The club plans to contest the decision based on legal advice.