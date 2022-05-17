Tom Harrison resigns as ECB chief executive after 7 years

Tom Harrison, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will step down in June after more than seven years in the role. Former England captain Clare Connor will take over the post on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made. Connor, 45, played 16 Tests, 93 ODIs and two women's T20Is in a decade long career that spanned from 1995 to 2005.

She is the managing director of women's cricket at the ICC and last year took charge as the first female president of the MCC. "The ECB Board will now begin a comprehensive search process to identify the next CEO who will lead the ECB and work with stakeholders across cricket to ensure the continued growth and development of the sport," the ECB said in a media release. "A key part of this role will be taking on leadership of the game-wide programme of action and improvement to make cricket a welcoming and diverse sport, including through the continued implementation of the action plan agreed in November 2021 to drive out discrimination within the game."