Ashley Giles steps down as England's director, Strauss to essay role on interim basis

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Ashley Giles is standing down as Managing Director of Men's Cricket.

Over the past month, Giles was under fire after England's drubbing in the Ashes that saw the Three Lions losing to Australia 4-0.

Ashley is leaving after three years in the role during which England Men became 50-over World Champions and are currently ranked the world's best T20I side, 2nd in ODIs and 4th for Tests.

Sir Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies Tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men's cricket over the last three years. Under his leadership, the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through."

"He's highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England Men's cricket. Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed."

Giles on the other hand said that the past couple of years have been challenging and he is proud of what he managed to achieve with the side.

"The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales," said Giles.

"Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top-ranked T20I side in the world, we remain 4th ranked Test team and our under 19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

