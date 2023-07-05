England announce playing 11 against Australia for 3rd Ashes Test, Moeen Ali returns

Leeds [UK], July 5 : England have announced their playing 11 for the third Test against Australia which begins on Thursday.

Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood make their way into the squad while James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been dropped, according to England and Wales Cricket Board.

Ollie Pope is out of the rest of the series after dislocating his right shoulder during the Lord's Test.

Mooen Ali couldn't feature in the second Ashes Test as he picked up an injury. He will be crucial for the English team as his bowling and batting skills are effective against Australia.

The inclusion of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood is expected to strengthen England's bowling attack.

Ben Stokes's incredible knock of 155 runs went in vain as Australia won the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia are now 2-0 up in the five-match Test series.

England Men's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor