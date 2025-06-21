IND vs ENG 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early, Removes Zak Crawley in First Over at Headingley (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough on Day Two of the first Test at Headingley, dismissing England opener Zak Crawley with the very first ball of the innings. Bumrah delivered a perfect good-length ball that angled in and then straightened, surprising Crawley and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The ball took a leading edge and was caught by Karun Nair at first slip

Earlier, England bowled India out for 471 in the opening session, thanks to a strong comeback led by Josh Tongue. The fast bowler claimed 4 for 86 as India collapsed from 430 for 3 to 471 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs.

India began the day at 395 for 3, with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant continuing their dominance. Gill scored a career-best 147, while Pant made a fluent century, his third in England and seventh overall, surpassing MS Dhoni’s record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Read Also | Rishabh Pant Celebrates His Test Century With Iconic Somersault During IND vs ENG 1st Test at Headingley (Watch Video)

Pant reached his hundred with a one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir and followed it with another six. The duo shared a 200-run partnership before Gill was dismissed by Bashir. Pant continued to attack but eventually fell lbw to Tongue after being troubled by reverse swing.

Karun Nair, returning to the side after eight years, was out for a duck. Shardul Thakur edged Ben Stokes to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, and after lunch, Tongue quickly wrapped up the tail. He dismissed Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession before bowling Prasidh Krishna.

Overcast skies and light drizzle delayed the start of England’s innings, but Bumrah made an immediate impact once play resumed. India will now look to capitalise on the helpful bowling conditions, with rain and thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon.