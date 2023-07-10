Lauren Filer receives call-up as England name ODI squad for Women's Ashes

London [UK], July 10 : Pacer Lauren Filer is in line for her England white-ball debut after being named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three ODIs of the Women's Ashes.

"England Women have announced their 15-strong squad for the upcoming three We Got Game ODIs, which will conclude the Women's Ashes series. Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer return after impressive performances in last month's Test match at Trent Bridge," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The first ODI of the series will get underway on July 12 in Bristol, with the following two matches to be played in Southampton and Taunton on July 16 and 18.

The 15-member squad will be led by Heather Knight while batter Tammy Beaumont and pacer Lauren Filer will also join the group after their impressive performances in the Trent Bridge Test.

The rest of the team has a similar appearance as England attempts to close the two-point series deficit. After losing the Test match and the first T20I, it appeared that England would not win the Women's Ashes, but a remarkable comeback in the final two T20Is has kept the multi-format series alive. Although Australia leads the standings 6-4, all three outcomes are still theoretically possible because there are still 6 points available.

"We're pleased to welcome Tammy (Beaumont) and Lauren (Filer) back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong)," ECB quoted head coach Jon Lewis as saying.

"The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women's history," Lewis added.

"We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans," the coach said.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Lauren Filer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

