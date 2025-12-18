Tom Latham, Devon Conway BREAKS Rohit Sharma–Mayank Agarwal's Record with Massive Opening Stand During NZ vs WI 3rd Test (VIDEO)

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway set a new record for the highest opening partnership in the ICC World Test Championship on Thursday, December 17, 2025. The pair put on 323 runs for the first wicket against the West Indies. Latham scored 137, his 15th Test century, while Conway remained unbeaten on 178. The Black Caps dominated the West Indies bowlers as New Zealand finished the day in control at 334 for one.

Highest opening partnership in New Zealand ✅

Highest opening partnership in World Test Championship history ✅

Second-highest opening partnership ever for New Zealand ✅



Devon Conway 176 (275) 🤝 Tom Latham 137 (246)

Latham was dismissed late on the opening day by veteran pacer Kemar Roach. Night-watcher Jacob Duffy joined Conway at the crease.

The last time New Zealand openers scored more than 300 in a Test was in April 1972. Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis put on 387 against the West Indies in Guyana. Latham and Conway did not surpass that record but finished with the equal 12th best opening stand in Test history.

The previous record in the World Test Championship was 317 runs. India’s Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal set it against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in 2019. Latham and Conway passed that mark just before stumps, giving New Zealand a dominant start in the third Test.