Totally understand fans' disappointment: Ashwin on India's semifinal exit from T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 19 Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he could totally understand the feeling of disappointment from fans on the side making an exit from the semifinals of the Men's T20 World Cup.

India's nine-year wait for a World Cup title got extended as the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a ten-wicket hammering at the hands of eventual champions England in the second semifinal of the recent T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

Alex Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls while England captain Jos Buttler smacked an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. The duo hit ten sixes and 13 fours collectively to chase down in style, with four overs remaining, the 168/6 posted by India.

The manner of India's semifinal loss was met with extreme disappointment by fans while many experts slammed the entire unit. Ashwin himself had a lacklustre tournament, picking six wickets in as many matches at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 8.15.

"We can't call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semifinals. Reaching the semifinals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from Indian fans' point of view, and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the disappointment from the fans," said Ashwin in a video on his Youtube channel.

He added that more than fans, the players themselves were disappointed over not reaching the final. "We players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."

Ashwin acknowledged that no one can ever forget the feelings after the semifinal loss, but added that one has to focus on the future. India are now in New Zealand for a three-match T20I series as well as three ODIs. Ashwin will be next seen in action for India during the two Tests against Bangladesh in December.

"Everyone would have felt bad seeing Team India not win the tournament or reach the final. I agree, it would have been shattering. I don't think any excuse will make you forget it. Definitely, it is a disappointing moment. But we all have to move on."

