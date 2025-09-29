‘Trophy Thief Naqvi’: Indian Cricket Fans Troll ACC President After Asia Cup 2025 Final

Indian team won Asia cup 2025 by defeating team Pakistan by five wicket in Dubai on Sunday. After winning the final match of Asia cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav-led team India protested against Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi. Team India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him. Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi is being trolled on social media. Many of his memes are also going viral.

Naqvi took India's Asia Cup trophy and winners' medals with him and decided to take them to the hotel, due to which the Indian players had to celebrate in vain. After this incident, social media was flooded with memes, funny videos and posts.

Watch Netizens reaction

Many people posted using keywords like "Trophy Thief Naqvi" and "Trophy Thief Mohsin Naqvi".

Team India refused to take the Asia Cup Trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi who is also PCB Chief and Interior Minister of Pakistan.



Mohsin stood and waited for 30 minutes on Dias😂 pic.twitter.com/ZmKeuWO8st — Dileep Reddy (@DileepReddy125) September 28, 2025

A video has gone viral showing Mohsin Naqvi on stage to present the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian team, but the Indian players were busy on their phones and completely ignored him.

Mohsin Nakvi Stole the Asia Cup Trophy and ran away with it



Indian Team Trolled him by Posing without the Trophy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/10Pc7qSyWo — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) September 29, 2025

Mohsin Naqvi to Failed Marshal Asim Munir be like: Huzoor we lost the match but stole the trophy, you can now claim winning the Asia Cup exactly like Operation sindoor where we lost the war and but claimed victory. Typical Pakistanis. Chor!!! pic.twitter.com/LYuDI2Lk2N — Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) September 28, 2025

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said after the match, "You all must have said on the big screen, 'We are the champions,' so a win is a must." Now, "champion" was everywhere.