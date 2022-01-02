U-19 men's cricket World Cup: Cooper Connolly named as Australia captain

Cricket Australia on Sunday announced all-rounder Cooper Connolly as the Australian captain for the ICC Under 19 men's Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies.

Connolly is playing at his second consecutive ICC Under 19 World Cup after earning selection as a 16-year-old for the 2020 tournament in South Africa.

"It is a huge honour to be named captain of Australia for the Under 19 World Cup, I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead our team. We are fortunate to have strong leaders in our group, and I know I have fantastic support around me," stated Cooper Connolly in an official Cricket Australia release.

"I'm thrilled to be playing for Australia again, the World Cup is the ultimate under-age carnival and as a squad, we are excited to embrace the opportunity that's in front of us," he added.

Connolly played two matches in South Africa, including an innings of 64 off 53 balls against the West Indies in Benoni, only the fourth time a 16-year-old has notched a half-century in an Under 19 World Cup.

"Cooper is a wonderful talent and a strong character who has thoroughly earned the opportunity to lead his country at the World Cup," said Australian Under 19 head coach Anthony Clark.

"He has already displayed his ability on the world stage and we're excited for what he can bring to the group both on and off the field at this year's tournament. Cooper will captain our squad and has unanimous support from our group, but there will certainly be opportunities for all players to develop leadership qualities over the course of the tournament," he added,

The Australian squad will self-quarantine for three days upon arrival in Guyana before playing practice matches against South Africa and India.

Squad: Cooper Connolly (C), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

( With inputs from ANI )

