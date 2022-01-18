U-19 World Cup: Ben Cliff replaces injured Sonny Baker in England squad

Yorkshire bowler Benjamin Cliff has replaced injured pacer Sonny Baker in the England squad for the ongoing CC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022.

Baker has a back injury and is not able to take any further part in the tournament. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022 has approved Benjamin Cliff as a replacement for Sonny Baker in the England squad," ICC said in a statement.

According to ICC, the Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins, and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

England will next face Canada in Tuesday's group A match at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

( With inputs from ANI )

