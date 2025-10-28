UAE vs USA Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch Match 87 of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

The United States of America have won the toss and opted to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in match 87 of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 28. The USA is currently in second spot on the points table with 15 wins and only six losses.

Indian-origin Monank Patel is the top run scorer for the USA in the ongoing qualification league with 756 runs. Nosthush Kenjige is the top wicket-taker in ICC CWC League 2 with 29 wickets. The USA have won their previous match against the Asian country Nepal by 106 runs.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: He Will Be Under Supervision for the Next Few Days, Says Suryakumar Yadav.

UAE, meanwhile, are placed at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins from 16 games and will be desperate to turn things around on home soil and put a stop to the Americans’ winning run.

No changes in #TeamUSA’s XI for the 2nd ODI of the CWC League 2 vs the UAE! 💪



USA won the toss and chose to bowl first.



Watch 📲 live on https://t.co/SPeLdtqCY7! #CWCL2 | #USAvUAE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/53IW3S4Kml — USA Cricket (@usacricket) October 28, 2025

UAE Vs United States Playing 11:

UAE: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

USA: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar.

When and Where to Watch UAE vs USA Live Streaming?

In India, watch live cricket at 11:00 am IST, which will be streamed on the FanCode app and website. Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.