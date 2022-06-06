UAE's IPL-style T20 league to be held in January-February 2023, tournament named International League T20

The six-team league, promoted and operated by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), will be called the International League T20 (ILT20), the board has announced.The franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 6 to February 12 in 2023, adding to an already jam-packed cricket calendar during the time.India's Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline have bought franchises in the new league.Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said the new league will help the sport flourish in the country.

“Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to welcome Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline, broadcaster ZEE and all other stakeholders to the newly established T20 League of UAE. Such illustrious, experienced names and entites as partners bodes well for the UAE T20 League. Through the commitment of these partners they have demonstrated confidence in the Emirates Cricket Board as we take the game into the future," Sheikh Nahyan said.“As we begin this long journey I am confident that together we will achieve new heights and in the process provide entertainment and excitement to the millions of fans around the globe who are waiting for the first ball of the UAE T20 League to be bowled.“On behalf of ECB let me assure everyone that whilst being entertained on field with cricket, you will also be entertained by our traditional UAE hospitality off the field.”The three IPL franchises - MI, KKR and DC, will have the first right to sign players; meaning they can sign up to four players each from their existing IPL rosters.All teams will be allowed a player fee of USD 2 million, the purse being second-best among the franchise-based leagues after the IPL.The 10-year media rights for ILT20 was bought for a staggering USD 120 million by Essel Group-owned Zee Network.