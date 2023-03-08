Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya blessed with baby girl

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa, on Wednesday, March 8, were blessed with a baby girl. On a special day, Tanya uploaded an adorable picture with a caption, reading, "Blessed with baby girl."

In January 2021, Umesh became a father for the first time. Back on May 29, 2013, Umesh and Tanya, who is a fashion designer, tied the knot.

Umesh is currently with the Indian team for the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. The pacer didn’t get to play in the first two Tests in Nagpur and New Delhi but was included in the playing XI for the third Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore.