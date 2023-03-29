"2023 will be my last World Cup": Umesh Yadav opens up on his cricket future

India pacer Umesh Yadav has come a long way since his debut in cricket. has been a regular part of the Test sides, but his ODI appearances have been extremely sporadic recently. The pacer was included in the T20I squad for the 2022 series against Australia but played only one game. However, with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 around the corner, Umesh is determined to make a comeback in white-ball cricket with another stellar season with Kolkata Knight Riders as India will be hosting the ODI World Cup later in 2013.

“The ODI World Cup is played after every four years, and this can be my last opportunity to be a part of it. So, I need to do well in IPL and make a comeback in ODI format," Umesh told Aaj Tak in an interview. “As I said the World Cup comes after every four years and I'm not sure if I'll be around then. Hence, I want to make this season count and not wait for another four years,” he added. Umesh was one of the top performers for KKR in 2022 with 16 wickets from 12 matches.Kolkata Knight Riders will start its IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.