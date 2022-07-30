UN chief condemns suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan stadium

The United Nations has strongly condoled the suicide attack at Afghanistan stadium.While denouncing the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the attack against any civilian is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. "I strongly condemn Friday's attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which claimed the lives of at least 19 civilians & caused additional casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he tweeted.

grenade exploded on Friday during a cricket game in Kabul at around 4.10 PM, where thousands of people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. Media reports claimed the game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageeza Cricket league games held every year. Initially, none of the terror organisations claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium, later, the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, announced that the attack was carried by them.