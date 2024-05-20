World Bee Day 2024: How the Little Pollinators are Keeping the Planet Alive

Since May 20, 2018, World Bee Day began to be celebrated globally. The worrying decline of bees around the world was the cause of this decision. In 2016, the Slovenian government asked the United Nations to declare May 20 as World Bee Day to commemorate the contribution of bees to human health and pollen. The significance of the date was that it was the birthday of beekeeping and agriculture pioneer Anton Janša. Born in 1734, Janša belonged to a Slovenian family of beekeepers which valued beekeeping as an agriculturally and culturally vital activity.

Bees, birds, and bats pollinate 35% of the world's agricultural produce. The pollination of the major 87 crops is produced by bees. Which gives food production to humans. Additionally, three out of every four crops used in the diet need pollination. There are over 20000 species of bees in the world

In order to obtain one kg of honey, bees have to gather nectar from around 4 million flowers

Every bird and animal we see around is important. The help of these animals and birds helps in maintaining biodiversity. This is helped by all the elements of nature, big and small. From butterflies to bees, everyone keeps the cycle of nature's food chain moving.

As for the bees, they collect pollen from one flower and put it in another, so what happens is that nutritious fruit flowers are produced. This allows humans to produce good fruits, seeds, and crops. Today, many people around the world have turned to the beekeeping business. Beekeeping not only provides honey but also makes bees important for reproducing to improve the quality of various crops.

Beekeeping should be seen as a good option for maintaining biodiversity. As a result, various beekeeping programs are implemented around the world today. The existence of bees is threatened by human behavior. The rate of extinction of its species due to human interference in the environment is 100 to 1,000 times higher. The employment of millions depends on beekeeping.

If the bee population is wiped out, it would effectively lead to the end of life on Earth. Hence, it is more than crucial to spread awareness about the little pollinators.