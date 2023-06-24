BJP's Pankaja Munde offered CM candidacy by BRS; AIMIM's earlier claim creates buzz

Pankaja Munde, the BJP national secretary, has received an offer from the BRS to join their party, with the promise of being nominated as the chief ministerial candidate. In the meantime, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, has asserted that he had extended an offer to Pankaja Munde two years ago.

Former minister and BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde has been involved in conflicts within the party. Despite expressing her dissatisfaction multiple times, the party has not yet addressed her concerns. In the meantime, the BRS party led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has extended an offer to Pankaja Munde, proposing the position of chief minister if she joins their party.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated to the media that although the BRS is making the offer now, they had already approached Pankaja Munde two years ago through MP Imtiaz Jaleel, but no further progress was made. Owaisi's statement has caused a stir in the political sphere. Pankaja Munde, however, has not yet responded to the claims made by both the BRS and AIMIM.